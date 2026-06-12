Gurugram To Get Relief From Waterlogging, Says Haryana Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 12 (IANS) Haryana Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday said Gurugram is expected to witness significant relief from waterlogging during the monsoon, as corrective measures have been carried out at all 158 locations identified as vulnerable to flooding last year.

Addressing gatherings after laying foundation stones of development projects of Rs 16 crore in Maidawas and Dhumaspur villages under the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, he said the government is committed to accelerating development works.

He said there is no dearth of funds for public-interest works.

“People only need to bring forward proposals in accordance with prescribed norms and standards, and the government will leave no stone unturned in resolving their problems and executing development works,” he said.

Singh said the government's sole objective is to ensure that the benefits of development schemes reach the last person in society.

Describing Gurugram as a rapidly developing city, Singh said continuous efforts are being made to further strengthen its infrastructure.

Referring to the recurring problem of waterlogging during the monsoon, he said 158 vulnerable locations were identified across the city last year. He said special drives were subsequently undertaken by the departments concerned at all these locations and necessary corrective measures were implemented.

He said drainage systems have been strengthened, drains cleaned and other essential works carried out to improve the city's preparedness for the rainy season. As a result, residents are expected to get considerable relief from waterlogging this year.

The Minister said development should not be viewed only in terms of roads, buildings and other infrastructure projects, adding environmental conservation is equally important.

With the monsoon season set to begin in the coming days, he urged every citizen to become part of plantation campaigns.

Highlighting the importance of increasing green cover, Singh said approximately 14 trees are required to absorb the carbon dioxide emitted by an average individual each day. He appealed to people to take a pledge to plant and nurture more trees at their homes, farms, institutions and public places.