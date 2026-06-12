Kyrgyzstan Expands Bishkek Waste-To-Energy Project With Phase Two Construction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction has begun on the second phase of an eco-technological waste processing plant in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

"Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of an eco-technological plant for the recycling of municipal solid waste and the generation of electricity," the statement reads.

According to information, addressing the ceremony, Kasymaliev emphasized the strategic importance of the project for improving the environmental situation in the capital and creating a cleaner urban environment for future generations.

“Beginning the second phase is a continuation of a large-scale initiative aimed at fundamentally improving the environmental situation in Bishkek and creating a green, clean, and modern metropolis. I would like to highlight the benefits this plant will bring to the city: first, the waste problem will be resolved; second, an additional 'green' source of energy will emerge; third, we will ensure cleaner air and a healthier generation,” Kasymaliev said.

He noted that the implementation of the second phase is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 312,000 tonnes.

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