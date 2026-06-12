Fake Bomb Threat Delays Lucknow-Delhi Indigo Flight

MENAFN - Live Mint) An IndiGo flight carrying nearly 180 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi on Friday was delayed after the aircraft received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax. The crew received information about a possible bomb threat shortly before the aircraft was due to take off, news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi-bound flight was scheduled to depart from Lucknow at 10:45 am.

After the threat was reported, the aircraft was stopped at the apron while security teams launched a thorough inspection of the plane and surrounding areas as a precaution, officials said.

The scare was triggered after a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" was discovered inside one of the aircraft's lavatories. However, subsequent checks confirmed that the threat was a hoax, PTI confirmed, citing sources.

Officials said no explosive device or suspicious material was found during the search operation. They added that the required legal formalities and security protocols were being carried out.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)