MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a stunning about-face that left allies, rivals and oil markets scrambling, US President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly called off planned new military strikes against Iran – just hours after threatening to hit the country“VERY HARD TONIGHT” and seize control of its vital oil industry.

The latest twist in the escalating US-Iran confrontation came after Trump spent much of the day warning Tehran that American forces were preparing for a new round of devastating attacks.

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In a fiery social media post, Trump declared that the United States would soon“assume total control” of Iran's oil and gas sector, including the strategic Kharg Island export terminal, the beating heart of Iran's petroleum exports. He also warned that Iran would be struck“VERY HARD TONIGHT” unless it moved toward a deal.

But by evening, the president dramatically reversed course.

Trump announced that he had called off the threatened strikes after receiving indications that discussions with Iran had reached the highest levels of the Iranian leadership.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved,” Trump wrote, the planned attacks were being shelved. He also claimed progress had been made toward strengthening the fragile ceasefire that has struggled to survive weeks of violence.

DEAL OR WAR? NOBODY SEEMS TO KNOW

The abrupt reversal is the latest example of Trump's rapidly shifting messaging on Iran.

In recent weeks, the president has repeatedly declared that a breakthrough peace agreement was close, only to follow those claims with threats of military escalation. Earlier Thursday, he appeared ready to dramatically expand the conflict. By nightfall, he was once again talking about diplomacy.

The whiplash has fuelled uncertainty across the Middle East, where governments are desperately trying to prevent the region from sliding back into a full-scale war.

STRIKES, MISSILES AND OIL

Before Trump's reversal, the conflict appeared headed toward a dangerous new phase.

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The United States and Iran exchanged attacks for a second consecutive day, with American forces launching fresh strikes against Iranian targets and Tehran responding with missile and drone attacks against U.S.-linked facilities in the region, according to multiple reports.

The renewed fighting threatened to destroy a shaky ceasefire that has been under severe strain for weeks.

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Iranian officials accused Washington of effectively rendering the ceasefire meaningless, while US military officials described the operations as defensive measures.

THE KHARG ISLAND GAMBIT

Perhaps the most explosive element of Trump's threat was his suggestion that Washington could take control of Kharg Island.

The island is one of the world's most strategically important oil hubs and serves as the main outlet for Iranian crude exports. Any attempt to seize or occupy it would represent an extraordinary escalation and could send shockwaves through global energy markets.

Analysts say such a move would require a major military operation and could trigger a far wider regional conflict.

TEHRAN REMAINS WARY

Iran has so far reacted cautiously to Trump's latest change of tone.

While welcoming any reduction in military pressure, Iranian officials remain deeply sceptical of Washington's intentions, pointing to the Trump's repeated shifts between diplomacy and threats.