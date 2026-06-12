CAPITAL INCREASE - Publication Of The New Denominator In Accordance With Article 15 Of The Law Of 2 May 2007

In accordance with Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings ('Transparency Law'), Ascencio SA is publishing the following information:



the new share capital amounts to €41,443,128.00;

the total number of shares with a voting right at the annual general meeting of shareholders becomes 6,907,188 (the denominator);

the newly issued shares entitle the holders to the full amount of profit generated as from 1 October 2025 and to the same dividend as the other shares;

the total number of voting rights is 6,907,188; there are no other shares or rights conferring voting rights, nor are there any non-voting shares.

The shares newly issued by Ascencio will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as from 12 June 2026, under the same ISIN code as Ascencio's existing shares (BE0003856730).

This information, along with the shareholding structure, is available on Ascencio's website.

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Press release - Denominator - EN