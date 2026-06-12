BSF, BGB Reaffirm Commitment To Peace Along India-Bangladesh Border

BSF, BGB Vow to Curb Trans-Border Crimes

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, tranquillity, and stability along the India-Bangladesh border in the four-day 57th Director General-level border coordination conference In the meeting held between June 8 and June 11 at BSF headquarters in New Delhi, both sides held detailed discussions on measures to effectively prevent trans-border crimes, including smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking.

The Indian delegation, led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar and the Bangladesh delegation, led by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General BGB, also agreed to further strengthen coordinated patrols, enhance vigil, improve real-time information sharing and intensify joint efforts against trans-border criminal networks.

"Emphasis was also laid on sensitising the border population about the sanctity of the international boundary and promoting greater public awareness to prevent illegal activities in border areas," the BSF said in a statement.

The two border guarding forces further reiterated their shared resolve to adopt a policy of "zero tolerance" towards transborder crimes, insurgent activities and any actions that undermine border security.

Focus on Infrastructure and Confidence-Building

The two delegations also discussed issues relating to border deaths and illegal, inadvertent, forcible crossing at the border areas, construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the coordinated border management plan, confidence-building measures and the need for closer cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges along the border.

Conference Concludes on a Positive Note

The BSF said the conference was conducted in a cordial, positive and forward-looking atmosphere, reflecting the enduring cooperation and mutual trust between the two border guarding forces.

As per the BSF, both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the conference and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation, mutual trust and professional engagement in the interest of secure and peaceful borders.

With the signing of Joint Record of Discussions on June 11, the conference concluded on a highly positive note with both delegations expressing confidence that the decisions and understandings reached will further enhance bilateral cooperation and contribute significantly towards effective border management and the friendly relations between India and Bangladesh. The next DG Level Conference is proposed to be held in Dhaka at a mutually convenient time in Nov 2026. As the highest-level bilateral mechanism between BSF and BGB, the border coordination conference provides an important platform to review the prevailing border situation and discuss issues of mutual concern relating to border security and border management. (ANI)

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