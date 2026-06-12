'No Personal Fight' Over 'Operation Lotus': Kirti Azad To Nishikant Dubey

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad on Friday struck a conciliatory tone in his escalating war of words with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, insisting there was "no personal fight" between them despite his recent allegations linking Dubey to the BJP's alleged "Operation Lotus" efforts in West Bengal.

Responding to Dubey's invitation to address his allegations publicly, Azad wrote on X, "You have my blessings. There's no personal fight here. Just take it as a suggestion or request from me--fight your enmity as much as you want, but don't let it cross the line where differences turn into personal rifts." The TMC leader maintained that he was merely confirming "Operation Lotus". "I was just confirming Operation Lotus. First Bhupender, then Suvendu, and then my little brother Nishikant. The obvious needs no proof," Azad said, adding, "We'll meet in Parliament--love to everyone in the family." तुम्हें मेरा आशीर्वाद है॥ व्यक्तिगत लड़ाई तो है नहीं॥ मेरा बस एक सुझाव या अनुरोध समझ लो, दुश्मनी करो खूब करो लेकिन वो इतनी हद से पार हो जाए की मतभेद मनभेद में बदल जाए॥ मैं तो केवल ऑपरेशन लोटस की पुष्टि कर रहा था॥ पहले भूपेंद्र फिर सुवेंदु और फिर मेरा छोटा भाई निशिकांत॥ प्रत्यक्ष... - Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 12, 2026

Dubey Hits Back, Recalls Long Association

His remarks came after Dubey defended himself against allegations that his residence was being used as a hub for efforts to engineer defections within the Trinamool Congress. In a post on X, Dubey said Azad was free to hold a press conference at his residence if he wished. "You have both the right and the duty to hold a press conference outside or inside my home," Dubey wrote. Recalling their long association, the BJP MP added, "First of all, I was the BJP MP with you for 10 years; your father, Azad ji, was my guardian. Second, I am your MP. Your ancestral village and town are in my Lok Sabha constituency of Godda, and from your booth, I have always received 99 percent of the votes from 2009 to 2024. Therefore, exercise this right. My official residence is a gift from the people of Godda." आपका तो अधिकार और कर्तव्य दोनों है कि आप भी मेरे घर के बाहर या अंदर आकर प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेंस कर सकते हैं,पहली बात मैं आपके साथ 10 साल तक भाजपा का सांसद रहा हूँ,आपके पिताजी आज़ाद जी मेरे अभिभावक थे,दूसरी बात मैं आपका सांसद हूँ,आपका पुश्तैनी गॉंव कसबा मेरे लोकसभा गोड्डा में है तथा... - Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) June 12, 2026

The 'Operation Lotus' Allegation

The exchange stems from Azad's claims that the BJP is attempting to engineer a split within the TMC through "Operation Lotus," a term opposition parties often use to describe alleged BJP efforts to induce defections. Earlier, Azad alleged that former Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik's resignation announcement was made outside Dubey's residence and linked it to a series of meetings involving rebel TMC leaders and BJP figures. "Prakash Barik, who resigned as Rajya Sabha member, gave his press bite in front of late Nehru's lover Nishikant Dubey's house," Azad wrote on X.

He also claimed that several rebel MPs had met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, saying, "So far, Amit Shah's Operation Lotus has failed." Azad further alleged that pressure was being exerted on him and other TMC leaders. "They are putting pressure by taking away my security and home guards. Unfortunately for them, I am not going to succumb to their nasty tactics," he said.

TMC Faces Internal Rift Amid Defection Fears

In a recent development, TMC posters were removed from the party's Delhi office at 20, Rajendra Prasad Road, the residence of Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Partha Bhowmick, who is among the 20 TMC breakaway MPs that sent their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18. The posters have now been relocated to Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque's South Avenue residence.

TMC has been facing internal turmoil following poor performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, with a widening rift between party veterans and central leadership under Mamata Banerjee.

Rebel MPs and Resignations

A group of 19 rebel MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker on May 18, seeking separate seating arrangements, signalling a potential split. The list of rebel MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick. Recent resignations from the Rajya Sabha include Sushmita Dev (June 10), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (June 8), and Prakash Chik Baraik (June 11).

Rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee's faction claims support of 64 MLAs and is preparing to formally submit a letter to the Speaker. Reports of rebel TMC MPs meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP leaders in West Bengal have triggered speculation of a possible alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, no official merger has been confirmed. Any such move would require compliance with the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for recognition of a split. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)