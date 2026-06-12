Russian Drone Strikes Dormitory In Sumy
“In Sumy, the Russians launched a drone strike on a dormitory on the sixth floor,” the statement said.
Windows in the building were shattered. People were provided with first aid.
No information about injuries has been received, the State Emergency Service emphasized.Read also: War increases number of people with disabilities in Ukraine by 600,000, Ombudsman representative tells
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed, and 13 others were injured in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian strikes.
Photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment