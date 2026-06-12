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Russian Drone Strikes Dormitory In Sumy

Russian Drone Strikes Dormitory In Sumy


2026-06-12 02:35:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram.

“In Sumy, the Russians launched a drone strike on a dormitory on the sixth floor,” the statement said.

Windows in the building were shattered. People were provided with first aid.

No information about injuries has been received, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Read also: War increases number of people with disabilities in Ukraine by 600,000, Ombudsman representative tells

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed, and 13 others were injured in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian strikes.

Photo: State Emergency Service

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UkrinForm

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