Novo Regenerative Opens Mesenchymal Stem Cell Injection Clinic In Mount Pleasant, SC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Novo Regenerations has been operating a clinic in Hilton Head Island, SC, for several years, and it recently opened a brand-new branch to provide mesenchymal stem cell injections in Mount Pleasant, SC. The new clinic is located at 537 Long Point Rd, Suite 205, Mount Pleasant, SC and looks to make it easier for the company to provide its services to the much larger Charleston metro area.

Dr. William Durette, the medical director for Novo Regenerations, has already done over 1800 mesenchymal stem cell injections to treat joint injuries and joint pain with not a single infection, tumor growth, or negative outcome during the course of his medical career. This makes it the most impressive record in regenerative medicine in all of South Carolina. When asked about the new clinic opening and what this means for the local area, he commented:

“We're extremely excited to bring MSC injections to Mount Pleasant and the surrounding areas so more people have access to this wonderful treatment. We are not aware of any other clinic in the Charleston metro area offering this extremely successful treatment option for joint injuries and pain, so this will be the first of its kind. We hope to build on the success of our first clinic and help many more people get the relief they previously thought was impossible.”

The mesenchymal stem cells used at Novo Regenerative are derived from umbilical cords donated by healthy women between the ages of 18 and 29. These cells are carefully collected and handled in a sterile controlled environment to ensure quality and safety. Mesenchymal stem cells are used in regenerative medicine due to their ability to support tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and promote the body's natural healing processes.

Novo Regenerative's new clinic in Mount Pleasant, SC, is open right now and ready to accept patients. For more information on what the clinic offers, or to learn more about mesenchymal stem cell injections, please visit the company website here: .

About Novo Regenerative

Novo Regenerative is a specialized pain-relief clinic that uses mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) to support healing and pain relief. These cells help repair soft tissues like ligaments, tendons, cartilage, and muscle, improving recovery and supporting joint and overall function. The company's first clinic opened in Hilton Head Island, and Novo Regenerative is headed by two vastly talented doctors with over 50 years of experience between them.