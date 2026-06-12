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Textile Sector Witnesses Unprecedented Growth And Transformation Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Leadership: Giriraj Singh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 June 2026, Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles,Shri Giriraj Singh, highlighting the achievements of the Ministry of Textiles over the past 12 years, said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India's textile and apparel sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a globally competitive, innovation-driven and employment-intensive industry. Addressing the media the Minister said that,guided by the Prime Minister's 5F vision-Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign-the sector has evolved into a strong and integrated value chain connecting farmers, manufacturers, weavers, artisans and exporters. The Minister stated that India's textile industry has expanded to nearly USD 190 billion in 2025-26 and is poised to achieve the target of USD 350 billion by 2030. The domestic textile market has grown from about ₹6 lakh crore in 2014-15 to over ₹16 lakh crore, reflecting the sector's robust expansion and increasing contribution to the national economy. He further noted that the textile and apparel sector currently provides direct employment to more than 5.3 crore people and is expected to generate nearly 2 crore additional jobs over the next three years.
Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized that the Government has implemented a series of landmark reforms and flagship initiatives to strengthen the entire textile ecosystem. These include PM MITRA Parks, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), the Textiles Export Promotion Mission (TEEM), the National Fibre Mission and the Raw Material Support Scheme (RMSS), which are driving investments, technological advancement, sustainability and export competitiveness. To support cotton farmers and ensure adequate raw material availability for industry, the Government launched the Cotton Productivity Mission and removed import duty on cotton. Export competitiveness has been strengthened through schemes such as RoSCTL and RoDTEP, while India's network of Free Trade Agreements has expanded from 10 FTAs covering 19 countries in 2014 to 18 FTAs covering 56 countries, creating new opportunities for exports and investments. Despite global trade challenges, India has diversified its export destinations and registered export growth in 135 countries. The Minister further noted that India has emerged as a major force in technical textiles, with the market expanding from about USD 6 billion to USD 25 billion under the National Technical Textiles Mission. Large-scale investments in research, innovation, incubation and industry-academia collaboration are helping build a future-ready textile ecosystem. Significant progress has also been achieved in textile infrastructure through the development of integrated textile parks and seven PM MITRA Parks across key states, which are expected to attract investments worth ₹70,000 crore and generate approximately 21 lakh employment opportunities. The powerloom sector has benefited from technology upgradation initiatives, while NIFT has expanded its academic footprint and introduced innovative projects such as VisioNxt and INDIASize to strengthen India's fashion and design ecosystem.
The Minister said that the achievements of the last 12 years reflect the Government's commitment to transforming India from a low-cost producer into a design-led, innovation-driven, sustainable and export-oriented global textile hub.
Minister of State (Textiles)Shri Pabitra Margherita speaking on the achievements of the textile sector over the last 12 years, said that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India's handloom and handicrafts sectors have witnessed unprecedented growth, empowerment and market integration. He noted that nearly ₹2,000 crore has been invested through the National Handloom Development Programme, benefiting lakhs of weavers through upgraded looms, skill development, infrastructure support and enhanced market access. The Minister emphasized that initiatives such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India Handmade portal, GI tagging, Mega Handloom Clusters and the Weavers' MUDRA Scheme have strengthened livelihoods and reduced dependence on intermediaries. He further stated that the handicrafts sector has received significant support through cluster development, skill upgradation, artisan identity cards and marketing initiatives, helping artisans improve productivity and incomes.
Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Smt Shami Rao said that the textile sector is playing a crucial role in women empowerment as a major work force and rising entrepreneurs. Secretary expressed confidence that with continued policy support, infrastructure development, investment promotion, skill enhancement and technological innovation,nation is well positioned to become a leading global textile powerhouse and contribute significantly to the goal of Viksit Bharat.
Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized that the Government has implemented a series of landmark reforms and flagship initiatives to strengthen the entire textile ecosystem. These include PM MITRA Parks, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), the Textiles Export Promotion Mission (TEEM), the National Fibre Mission and the Raw Material Support Scheme (RMSS), which are driving investments, technological advancement, sustainability and export competitiveness. To support cotton farmers and ensure adequate raw material availability for industry, the Government launched the Cotton Productivity Mission and removed import duty on cotton. Export competitiveness has been strengthened through schemes such as RoSCTL and RoDTEP, while India's network of Free Trade Agreements has expanded from 10 FTAs covering 19 countries in 2014 to 18 FTAs covering 56 countries, creating new opportunities for exports and investments. Despite global trade challenges, India has diversified its export destinations and registered export growth in 135 countries. The Minister further noted that India has emerged as a major force in technical textiles, with the market expanding from about USD 6 billion to USD 25 billion under the National Technical Textiles Mission. Large-scale investments in research, innovation, incubation and industry-academia collaboration are helping build a future-ready textile ecosystem. Significant progress has also been achieved in textile infrastructure through the development of integrated textile parks and seven PM MITRA Parks across key states, which are expected to attract investments worth ₹70,000 crore and generate approximately 21 lakh employment opportunities. The powerloom sector has benefited from technology upgradation initiatives, while NIFT has expanded its academic footprint and introduced innovative projects such as VisioNxt and INDIASize to strengthen India's fashion and design ecosystem.
The Minister said that the achievements of the last 12 years reflect the Government's commitment to transforming India from a low-cost producer into a design-led, innovation-driven, sustainable and export-oriented global textile hub.
Minister of State (Textiles)Shri Pabitra Margherita speaking on the achievements of the textile sector over the last 12 years, said that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India's handloom and handicrafts sectors have witnessed unprecedented growth, empowerment and market integration. He noted that nearly ₹2,000 crore has been invested through the National Handloom Development Programme, benefiting lakhs of weavers through upgraded looms, skill development, infrastructure support and enhanced market access. The Minister emphasized that initiatives such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India Handmade portal, GI tagging, Mega Handloom Clusters and the Weavers' MUDRA Scheme have strengthened livelihoods and reduced dependence on intermediaries. He further stated that the handicrafts sector has received significant support through cluster development, skill upgradation, artisan identity cards and marketing initiatives, helping artisans improve productivity and incomes.
Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Smt Shami Rao said that the textile sector is playing a crucial role in women empowerment as a major work force and rising entrepreneurs. Secretary expressed confidence that with continued policy support, infrastructure development, investment promotion, skill enhancement and technological innovation,nation is well positioned to become a leading global textile powerhouse and contribute significantly to the goal of Viksit Bharat.
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