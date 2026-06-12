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Daily News Bulletin


2026-06-12 02:06:00
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Jordan News Agency, Petra, starts its daily news bulletin from Amman for Friday, June 12, 2026, corresponding to Dhu al-Hijjah 26, 1447 Hijri.

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Jordan News Agency

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