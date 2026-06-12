Azerbaijani Oil Shows Uptick In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $0.49, or 0.51%, on June 11 from the previous level, coming in at $96.85 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.52, or 0.55%, to $94.56 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also grew by $0.52, or 0.75%, to $69.42 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.27, or 0.28%, to $95.08 per barrel.

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