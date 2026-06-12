David Raubenheimer
- Leonard P. Ullman Chair in Nutritional Ecology, Nutrition Theme Leader Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
My research area is nutritional ecology. This is the field that applies theory and approaches from ecology and evolution to understand how food and nutrition mediate the relationships between animals and their environments. I study a wide range of species, both in the wild and the lab, to solve species-specific problems, both basic and applied, and to gain gain a comparative perspective on nutritional systems. An important part of my work as Nutrition Theme Leader at the Charles Perkins Center is to apply perspectives from nutritional ecology to help understand and improve the diets of humans in modern industrialised environments.Experience
- –present Nutritional Ecologist, University of Sydney
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