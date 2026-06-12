Ryan Reynolds Recalls Having Every Broken Bone On 'Left Side' After Being Hit By Drunk Driver At 18

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds recalled and shared new details of his experience being hit by a drunk driver when he was 18.

“When I was 18, I left a bar and I'd had a beer,” Reynolds shared in a GQ video with Welcome to Wrexham costar Rob Mac.

The actor recalled thinking that "even if it's four blocks home, absolutely not" would he drive home after drinking. Despite that“firmly positive and wise decision,” the star was still struck by a drunk driver while walking home, reports people.

"I spent four weeks in the hospital," Reynolds recalled.

“What? That's the first time I've heard that," Mac said with surprise.

Reynolds said: "Oh, yeah, broke every bone in my left side. He hit me so hard, his car was not operational."

Reynolds thanked the doctor at the Canadian hospital where he was treated "for putting me back together so kindly."

The actor had previously discussed the accident in a 2011 interview with CTV News. Despite the injuries, Reynolds has taken on physically demanding roles, most notably in the Deadpool movies.

In 2022, he opened up about performing fewer stunts as he ages.

"I think it's important to do as much of [the stunt work] yourself as you can, but I'll step aside when there's something that's just too gnarly and there's a trained professional ready to go," Reynolds told Variety at the time.

The actor went on to joke, "You're not allowed to eat Advil like cereal."

"Things start to hurt," Reynolds told Variety. "After I turned 35, being thrown onto cement wasn't hilarious anymore. It had been upgraded to hell."

Reynolds' next movie, Mayday, opens on September 4. He also plays Deadpool again in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to open on December 18.