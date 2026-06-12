BJP's Operation Lotus: TMC Mps' Homes Demolished, Says Kirti Azad

TMC Accuses BJP of 'Operation Lotus' Tactics

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring party MPs through "Operation Lotus" but asserted that the TMC will not succumb to these tactics.

Speaking to ANI, Azad alleged that the BJP pressured MPs who initially did not sign, with police stationed outside their homes and some houses demolished. Families were intimidated, causing fear among the lawmakers. He cited first-time MP Bapi Haldar, whose house was completely destroyed, as one of the eight who eventually signed, noting that the BJP now requires their support to secure a two-thirds majority. "The way those MPs who didn't sign were pressured... BJP people were sitting in their houses, police were guarding them from outside. Houses of many were demolished, vandalised. Families were intimidated and threatened. Many got scared. See the list--first eight agreed, including Bapi Halder, a first-time MP whose house was completely demolished. He was trembling, but he signed. Two more MPs followed. Now, the BJP needs them too. Usually, they abuse them, but now they need two-thirds," he said.

He detailed the treatment of other MPs, including Mitali Bag, another first-time MP whose house was "completely broken down" in what he described as deliberate vandalism. "Mala Roy is the latest, who signed separately after meeting Bhupender Yadav. She wasn't found initially but signed later," he added.

Coordination from BJP Leader's Residence: Azad

Azad also highlighted alleged coordination from BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's residence. "Everything is happening from Nishikant Dubey's house. I know my man is there, telling me what's happening. Nishikant is like a younger brother to me, a master strategist, and he loves Nehru a lot. First meet Bhupender Yadav, then Suvendu Adhikari brings flowers... it's clearly the BJP's game," he said.

Commenting on Kalyan Banerjee's recent remarks on Mamata Banerjee, Azad said, "Nothing to worry, everything is settled. He is emotional and stays a bit angry. He has been with Didi in good times and will continue."

Azad Alleges Personal Pressure, Vows Defiance

Meanwhile, Azad further criticised Operation Lotus on X. "I just couldn't hold myself to post on Twitter. How Operation Lotus under Amit Shah is operating... Prakash Barik, who resigned as Rajya Sabha member, gave his press bite in front of late Nehru's lover Nishikant Dubey's house. This follows some MPs meeting Bhupender Yadav and Suvendu Adhikari bringing flowers to Satabdi Roy's house. So far, Operation Lotus has failed," he wrote on X.

Azad further said the BJP is pressuring him by withdrawing his security, but he will not succumb and has received multiple calls from party MPs and officials. "They are pressuring me by taking away my security and home guards. I won't succumb to these nasty tactics. I have received numerous calls from BJP MPs and organisational people," he wrote.

TMC Faces Internal Turmoil Amid Rebel Action

His remarks come as TMC has been facing internal turmoil following poor performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, with a widening rift between the central leadership under Mamata Banerjee and party veterans. A group of 19 rebel MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker on May 18, according to sources on Friday, seeking separate seating arrangements, signalling a potential split.

The list of MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr. Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Recent Resignations

Recent resignations include Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev (June 10), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (June 8), and Prakash Chik Baraik (June 11).

Rebel Faction Claims MLA Support

Rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee's faction claims support of 64 MLAs and is preparing to submit a formal letter to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, reports of rebel TMC MPs meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP leaders in West Bengal have triggered speculation of a possible alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, no official merger has been confirmed. Any such move would require compliance with the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for recognition of a split. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)