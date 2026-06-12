Anupam Kher Dreams Of Wearing India's Football Jersey, Celebrates The Power Of Imagination
The 'Special 26' actor posted a series of imaginative images showing himself in India's football jersey, transforming a simple green-screen advertisement shoot into a stadium-filled sporting spectacle. Alongside the visuals, Kher reflected on the power of imagination. Sharing his photos, he wrote,“Sometimes life imitates sports... and sometimes it takes a very Indian turn! Yesterday I was shooting for an ad in football gear against a green screen. The job was simple-stand there, perform, and let technology do the rest. But then my imagination decided to represent India in its own World Cup!.”
He added,“Using the actual pictures shot on location, I started creating different football images. Suddenly, I was on a football field, charging towards the goal, wearing an India jersey, surrounded by teammates, opponents, and a cheering crowd. Not bad for a man who was actually standing in front of a green screen a few minutes earlier!.”
“That's the beauty of imagination. It doesn't care about budgets, locations, or even reality. It simply blows the whistle and says,“Game on!” So here's my little football fantasy-Made in India, powered by imagination, and played with great enthusiasm. Happy Football World Cup! May your imagination always score the winning goal. Jai Hind! #WorldCup #Football #India.”
The images show the 71-year-old actor dressed in a football jersey, striking various poses for the camera.
Work-wise, the 70-year-old actor's most recent appearance was in“Tanvi The Great.” The movie also starred Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Iain Glen.
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