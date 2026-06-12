MP: Speeding Bus Mows Down Man In Indore Police Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, June 12 (IANS) A 29-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding bus on the Indore-Dewas stretch in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as Prashant Singh, a resident of Revati area in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Local sources claimed that he was related to a Union Minister, though police officials said they were yet to officially verify the relationship.

According to police, Prashant Singh had come to Dewas along with three acquaintances for some work and was travelling towards Indore when the accident occurred around 11 p.m. in the Shipra police station area.

The police said the group had stopped their vehicle near Shipra for a brief halt. As Prashant was getting back into the car, a speeding bus allegedly hit him, causing severe head injuries. He was immediately rushed to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore by his companions, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police official said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary findings suggest that the bus driver failed to stop the vehicle, which led to the collision. After the collision, he fled the spot along with the vehicle. Police teams have been formed to trace the bus and identify the driver.

CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined to establish the sequence of events and locate the vehicle involved in the accident.

The incident triggered a flurry of activity at the hospital and among local authorities. Senior police and administrative officials reached the hospital soon after receiving information about the accident.

A post-mortem examination was conducted during the night after obtaining the required permissions.

Several BJP leaders, including Sonkatch MLA Rajesh Sonkar, also reached the hospital and met the bereaved family members.

The body will be airlifted to Delhi before being taken to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh for the last rites. Police said further action would be taken after the bus and its driver are traced and questioned.