Mobility Infotech Launches Bike Rental Software For Startups And Mobility Businesses

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 11, 2026 9:23 am - Mobility Infotech, a leading mobility software solution provider, has announced the launch of its new Bike Rental Software, designed to help startups, rental businesses and tourism operators

Mobility Infotech, a leading mobility software solution provider, has announced the launch of its new Bike Rental Software, designed to help startups, rental businesses, tourism operators, campuses, and mobility companies manage bike and e-bike rental operations more efficiently.

The new solution is developed for businesses that want to launch or scale bike rental and bike-sharing services with a digital platform. With increasing demand for eco-friendly and convenient transportation options, bike rental businesses need smarter tools to manage bookings, payments, fleet availability, customer access, and daily operations.

Mobility Infotech's bike rental software helps operators manage the complete rental process from one platform. Businesses can handle online bookings, customer management, digital payments, fleet tracking, subscription plans, geofencing, and operational reports through an easy-to-use system.

The software is suitable for different business models, including hourly bike rentals, e-bike rentals, campus bike-sharing, tourist bike rentals, resort-based rentals, and city-level micromobility services. It gives business owners better control over their fleet while offering customers a smooth and convenient rental experience.

“Our goal is to help mobility businesses launch faster and operate smarter,” said a spokesperson for Mobility Infotech.“With our bike rental software, companies can reduce manual work, improve customer experience, and manage their rental operations with better visibility and control.”

The platform is designed for both new businesses and existing rental companies looking to upgrade from manual processes to digital operations. Features such as booking automation, fleet management, payment integration, customer notifications, and admin control make it easier for operators to run a professional bike rental or bike-sharing business.

Mobility Infotech is also offering a 21 Days Free Trial with No Credit Card Required, allowing businesses to explore the platform before making a decision. Interested companies can also request a free demo to understand how the software can support their specific business model.

With this new service, Mobility Infotech aims to support the growing micromobility industry and help businesses offer smarter, greener, and more accessible transportation options.

About Mobility Infotech

Mobility Infotech is a mobility technology company offering software solutions for taxi businesses, car rentals, shuttle services, ride-sharing, parcel delivery, and bike rental operations. The company helps startups and established businesses launch digital mobility platforms with customized software solutions.

Company Name: Mobility Infotech

Location: Dubai, UAE

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