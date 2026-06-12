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Darius Von Guttner Sporzynski

Darius Von Guttner Sporzynski


2026-06-12 12:15:48
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of History, Australian Catholic University
Profile Articles

Darius is a historian of East Central Europe with broad interest in cultural aspects of transmission of ideas across time and space. He is interested in global history and pursues interdisciplinary research and teaching subjects which examine history from a global perspective.

He is researching the common patterns which emerged across all cultures, in aspects of world history which have drawn people together - the patterns that reveal the diversity of the human experience.

Darius has a strong research interest in education. In addition to the interest in curriculum (design and development, and policy implementation and evaluation), he researches the nexus between research orientated teaching and learning and the disparity between the methodology of teaching of a discipline like history at secondary and tertiary levels.

After a decade of teaching outside metropolitan centres he is working collaboratively on the issues affecting education in regional settings, specifically on regional culturally, linguistically and economically diverse (CLED) communities of learning and the use of emerging technologies and the issues affecting funding for humanities.

Experience
  • 2021–present Researcher, Australian Catholic University
Research Areas
  • Education (13)
  • Secondary Education (130106)
  • Studies In Human Society (16)
  • Historical Studies (2103)
  • Central And Eastern European Literature (Incl. Russian) (200509)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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