PM Modi Highlights '12 Years Of Nari Shakti', Says NDA Govt Worked To Further Women-Led Development

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the achievements of women across various sectors and reaffirmed the government's commitment to women-led development, marking what he described as“12 Years of Nari Shakti” under the NDA government.

Using the hashtag #12YearsOfNariShakti, the Prime Minister said, "Over the last 12 years, the NDA Government has worked to further women-led development. And, this is visible across sectors. From financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance, women are playing a prominent role across diverse sectors."

He added that the government's efforts have been guided by the principles of dignity, opportunity and empowerment.

"The efforts of the NDA Government are rooted in dignity, opportunity and empowerment. They have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building," he said.

In another post, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the growing presence of women in emerging sectors such as science, space technology and innovation.

"I am particularly happy to see India's Nari Shakti make a mark in sectors like science, space and innovation. Their growing participation in emerging fields such as drone technology is opening new avenues of opportunity and transforming development landscape across the nation. Our Government is actively supporting Self Help Groups, which are going a long way in making women financially independent," PM Modi said.

Calling women the cornerstone of nation-building, PM Modi said, "India's women power is the cornerstone of nation-building. Today, our mothers, sisters, and daughters are enhancing the glory of 'Maa Bharati' across every sector through their remarkable talent and skills."

Over the last decade, several flagship schemes aimed at women's empowerment have been launched to improve access to healthcare, education, financial services and livelihood opportunities. Among them, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has emerged as a major tool for encouraging women entrepreneurs. Since its launch in 2015, the scheme has provided collateral-free loans to millions of beneficiaries. By March this year, loans worth more than Rs 40 lakh crore had been disbursed, with nearly Rs 17 lakh crore going to women beneficiaries.

Other initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and the Womaniya initiative, have strengthened women's access to banking, savings and entrepreneurial opportunities. Of the more than 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened so far, around 33 crore belong to women.

The government also highlighted programmes such as Lakhpati Didi, which aims to help women achieve sustainable annual incomes of at least Rs one lakh, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, which has contributed to an improvement in the national sex ratio at birth from 918 in 2014-15 to 929 in 2024-25.

With sustained policy support and innovative programmes, women are playing a pivotal role in shaping a self-reliant and inclusive economy.