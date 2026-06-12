Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Passes Away At 47

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng & Wilawan Watcharasakwet

BANGKOK, June 12 (NNN) -- Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati passed away peacefully on Thursday evening at the age of 47, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

In a statement issued on Friday, the bureau said Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, passed away at 7.48 pm in Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society.

The statement said her condition had deteriorated since May 21 due to an infection in the abdominal cavity caused by inflammation of the large intestine.

“Princess Bajrakitiyabha also suffered from low blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia and abnormalities in blood clotting. Although the medical team provided close and comprehensive treatment to the best of their abilities, her condition progressively worsened,” the bureau said.

The bureau added that King Maha Vajiralongkorn had commanded that the royal funeral be conducted with the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition.

“Her Royal Highness's remains will lie in state at the Phimarn Rattaya Throne Hall within the Grand Palace,” it said.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital since December 2022 after collapsing from a heart-related condition while training her pet dog in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Born on Dec 7, 1978, she was the daughter of the then Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

Educated in Thailand and abroad, Princess Bajrakitiyabha earned a law degree from Thammasat University before pursuing further studies in the United States, where she obtained a Master of Laws degree and a doctorate in law from Cornell University.

Widely known in Thailand as“Princess Pa”, she built a distinguished career in law, diplomacy and public service.

She served as a prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney General before being appointed Thailand's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna.

The princess was also actively involved in social and humanitarian causes, particularly in advancing women's rights, rehabilitation programmes for female inmates, public health initiatives and legal reform. Her contributions earned her widespread respect both in Thailand and internationally.

--NNN