France Settle Into Boston Base Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026 Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Boston, June 12 (IANS) France held its first training session in Boston at Bentley University, with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise all taking part.

After having arrived in Boston on Wednesday, France kicks off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in New Jersey on June 16, before facing Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22 and then taking on Norway at Boston Stadium in Foxborough four days later.

The team is working to adapt to the time difference and its new surroundings, reports Xinhua

"I think it varies from person to person; some people have more trouble adjusting quickly than others. I think it might take a day, two, or three to adjust," goalkeeper Brice Samba said when asked about jet lag.

"Starting yesterday, we started following the American schedule when it comes to meals, so little by little things will fall into place and we'll be adjusted to life here."

Defender Maxence Lacroix said he was impressed by the team's base in Boston. "It's unbelievable. We are really happy to be here. It's going to be a beautiful adventure for us. And yeah, like we say, we are ready to play," Lacroix said.

"I think we have to take it game by game. We have a really good team, of course, but we also have good opponents. In this World Cup, you have the best players in the world and the best teams. So we have to stay focused on ourselves and what we have."

Lacroix said appearing at the World Cup fulfilled a long-held ambition. "It's a big dream. It's like a Christmas gift. I'm really proud to be here and to represent my country," he said.

Didier Deschamps' men headed into the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 with ambitions of becoming only the second European nation to contest the tournament decider three times in a row, after West Germany achieved the feat between 1982 and 1990.

They travelled to North America intent on erasing the memory of the devastating defeat to Argentina in Qatar.