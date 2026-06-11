LPG Prices Today, 12 June: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, And Other Cities
|City
|Domestic (14.2 Kg)
|Commercial (19 Kg)
|₹942.00 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
|₹968.00 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,255.50 ( +53.50 )
|₹941.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,067.50 ( +43.50 )
|₹957.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,283.00 ( +46.00 )
|₹950.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,130.00 ( +42.00 )
|₹939.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
|₹944.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,198.00 ( +46.00 )
|₹968.00 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,290.00 ( +52.00 )
|₹951.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,136.00 ( +43.50 )
|₹994.00 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,367.00 ( +52.00 )
|₹945.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,141.00 ( +42.00 )
|₹979.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,236.00 ( +42.00 )
|₹1,031.50 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,400.00 ( +53.50 )
|₹951.00 ( +29.00 )
|₹3,152.00 ( +46.00 )
Despite the second upward revision in 14.2-kg LPG cylinder prices, the Centre claimed that Indian households continue to pay among the lowest cooking gas prices in the world.
In a statement, the government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than ₹1,600 following a surge in international prices after the war. It added that OMCs were estimated to be losing about ₹703 per LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision.Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Full list of states that have announced DA hikes
According to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Additional Secretary, Praveen Mal Khanooja, the government is offering about ₹700 subsidy to non-Ujjwala consumers and ₹1,000 to Ujjwala beneficiaries. He underscored that the effective cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder based on Saudi Contract Price (CP) is over ₹1,600, but consumers pay ₹942.
Calling the recent revision in prices a "very minor hike" compared to the ₹700 under-recovery, Khanooja asserted that ₹29 price hike works out to ₹1 per day and "20 paisa per day per household member" for a family using 12 cylinders a year.Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Bengal DA announcement to come in next state Budget-Details
India's LPG import costs are linked to the Saudi CP, which is the global benchmark for the fuel. This benchmark has risen some 46% since the war impacted supply through the Strait of Hormuz, as per a PTI report.LPG price hike inevitable: Union Minister
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said the government feels“very sad and sorry” over the hike in gas cylinder prices but described it as“inevitable” given the prevailing global situation, the PTI report added.Also Read | New I-T laws, GST rates - Here's what changed for taxpayers under PM Modi's govt
“We also feel very sad and sorry about the hike in gas cylinder prices, but before criticising, everyone should understand the situation in the entire world. The world is reeling under very serious crises. No transshipment is happening, and LPG is available from a very limited number of sources,” Joshi told reporters.
He added that procurement is happening from countries that are quite far from India.“Transportation costs are high, the base cost is also high, and insurance costs have increased due to 40–45 days of transshipment. So, we are also equally worried about the common man, but at the same time, the price hike is inevitable,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
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