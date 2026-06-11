Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Pleasant Weather As IMD Issues Red Alert For Thunderstorms, Rainfall

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to cloudy skies, cool winds, and a noticeable drop in temperature on Friday morning, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of severe weather conditions in the region.

According to the IMD, Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to witness spells of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds throughout the day. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas.

The weather department has also forecast thunderstorm activity across several parts of northwestern India, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and adjoining regions. In isolated locations, hailstorms are also likely. The IMD has predicted thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the red alert comes after a dramatic change in weather conditions late Thursday night, when strong winds and rain swept across parts of Delhi-NCR. Several areas in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram experienced gusty winds, lightning, and showers that provided significant relief from the prevailing heat.

Meteorologists attributed the weather activity to the influence of a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, and an associated trough extending across the region. These systems are expected to keep conditions favourable for rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the next few days.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious and follow safety measures during adverse weather conditions. People have been urged to stay indoors whenever possible, avoid taking shelter under trees, keep away from weak or temporary structures, and refrain from going near water bodies during thunderstorms and strong winds.

A red alert, the highest level of weather warning issued by the IMD, indicates the possibility of severe weather that could pose risks to life and property. Authorities and residents are advised to take immediate precautionary measures.

The change in weather is also expected to bring respite from the intense heat experienced in recent days. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, while high humidity pushed the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, to nearly 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30 before advancing further into northwestern states, including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.