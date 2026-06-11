Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 7: Varun Dhawan's Rom-Com Wraps Week 1 On A Steady Note

Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has completed its first week in theatres with a decent run. Despite mixed reviews, the romantic comedy managed to maintain stability and cross key box-office milestones

Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has completed its first week in theatres on a decent note. Despite facing stiff competition and receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the David Dhawan directorial has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office. The film reportedly earned around ₹2.19 crore on Day 7, taking its total India net collection to approximately ₹36.34 crore.

The romantic comedy, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, opened with moderate numbers but managed to hold its ground during the weekdays. Trade reports suggest that the film's first-week collections have exceeded expectations after a relatively slow start. Positive word-of-mouth among family audiences has helped the film stay afloat despite new releases in theatres.

On the global front, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has crossed the ₹55 crore mark worldwide by the end of its first week. The overseas market has contributed steadily, while the domestic circuit remains the film's biggest revenue source. The movie marks the fourth collaboration between Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan, a duo known for delivering successful comedy entertainers.

With the second weekend now underway, exhibitors will be hoping for a significant jump in collections. If the film manages to attract family audiences over the weekend, it could comfortably move towards the ₹70 crore worldwide milestone and extend its theatrical run in the coming weeks.