Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Warning Issued For Ernakulam And Idukki, Heavy Showers Likely

Kerala Rain Alert: Kerala is set to witness another spell of heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department issuing orange and yellow alerts across several districts. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and follow weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala on Friday. An Orange Alert has been issued for Ernakulam and Idukki districts, indicating the possibility of very heavy rain.

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Yellow Alerts have been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 12. Additional alerts have also been issued for different districts over the next few days, depending on expected weather conditions.

Authorities have reminded residents that weather warnings may change based on evolving atmospheric conditions and urged people to monitor official updates regularly.

According to IMD classifications:

Red Alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Orange Alert signifies very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow Alert refers to heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

People living in landslide-prone, hill, and low-lying regions should remain alert. Areas vulnerable to landslides, mudslides and flash floods may experience dangerous conditions during periods of intense rain.

Residents near riverbanks and downstream regions of dams have also been advised to stay prepared and follow instructions from local authorities if evacuation becomes necessary.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has reiterated that lightning can be extremely dangerous to both humans and animals. It can also damage electrical systems and household appliances.

Citizens are advised to move indoors immediately at the first sign of lightning or thunder. Outdoor activities, especially on terraces, open fields and playgrounds, should be avoided, particularly between 2 PM and 10 PM when cloud cover is significant.

Important safety precautions include:

Unplug electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

Keep doors and windows closed.

Avoid using wired telephones and electrical equipment.

Stay away from water bodies and avoid bathing during lightning activity.

Do not stand under trees or remain on elevated structures.

If caught outdoors, crouch low with feet together until the storm passes.

Avoid touching metal surfaces while inside a vehicle.

Keep pets and livestock sheltered in safe locations.

Officials also noted that people struck by lightning do not retain an electrical charge. Immediate first aid can be lifesaving, with the first 30 seconds after a lightning strike considered critical for survival.