Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Recommends TAKE NO ACTION In Relation To The Offer From The Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Ltd

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, June 11, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited (Bidder) has today dispatched its Bidder Statement in relation to its offer to acquire all the ordinary shares in FEG that it does not currently hold, for $0.13 cash per FEG share (Offer) under an off-market takeover bid, as announced on 27 May 2026.The Board of FEG reiterates the position set out in the Company's ASX announcement of 27 May 2026: shareholders should TAKE NO ACTION in relation to this offer.Shareholders do not need to respond to Xingye Gold's email, nor log on to the offer website, nor complete or return the Acceptance Form, nor contact your broker. Ignoring the correspondence will not affect your shareholding in any way.The Offer was made without any prior discussion nor engagement with the Company. On that basis, the Board considers the Offer to be opportunistic in both its timing and its pricing. The Company will shortly be providing an update on activities at its projects and other near-term positive catalysts.To ensure shareholders receive a fully informed and independent assessment of the Offer, the Board has assembled a comprehensive and experienced advisory team:- Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited - strategic and financial adviser;- Thomsons Geer - legal adviser; and- Lonergan Edwards & Associates and SRK Consulting - independent experts engaged to undertake valuation and technical assessment work in relation to the Offer.The Board's formal recommendation, together with the independent expert assessments and all information relevant to your decision, will be set out in the Company's Target's Statement, which will be released to the ASX and dispatched to shareholders within the timeframe required under the Corporations Act. The Board considers it important that shareholders review the Target's Statement and independent expert materials before making any decision in relation to the Offer. Until you have received and considered those materials, you should TAKE NO ACTION in relation to the Offer.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.