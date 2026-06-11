BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) PEP-11 Update

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, June 12, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH ) (through its investee Asset Energy Pty Limited as operator of the PEP 11 Permit) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY ) provide an update on the Originating Application for Judicial Review of the Joint Authority's decision to refuse the PEP-11 extension applications for variation (see below).The hearing of the Application was completed over two days on 20th and 23rd February 2026 before the Honourable Justice Jackson at the Federal Court of Australia, Sydney.The decision on the application was reserved to a future date.The Federal Court has now advised that the Judgement will be delivered next Wednesday 17th June at 9.15 am WST.About BPH Energy Limited-p alt="BPH Energy" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/28913en.png" />BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).