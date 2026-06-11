Beyond Coffee Beans: How KAPPI Is Mapping Indonesia's Coffee Diversity For Global Markets

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 10, 2026 9:18 am - KAPPI is helping global markets discover the diversity of Indonesian coffee through education, storytelling, and international collaboration, by promoting unique origins and the communities behind them.

As global coffee buyers increasingly look beyond flavour and focus on traceability, sustainability, and origin stories, Indonesia is working to showcase a lesser-known strength: its extraordinary diversity of coffee-producing regions.

For KAPPI (Indonesian Coffee Education and Development Foundation), promoting Indonesian coffee is no longer simply about exporting beans. It is about helping international markets understand the people, landscapes, cultures, and production systems behind each cup.

This vision has shaped KAPPI's participation in major international industry platforms throughout 2026, including World of Coffee Bangkok and SIAL Shanghai, where the organisation introduced what it calls the“Indonesia Coffee Map” - an effort to present Indonesia not as a single coffee origin, but as a collection of distinct coffee-producing regions, each with its own flavour profile, history, and community.

From Gayo and Mandheling in Sumatra to Java, Bali, Flores, Kalosi, and the climate-resilient Rimba Excelsa coffee, Indonesia offers one of the world's most diverse coffee portfolios. Yet many international consumers remain familiar with only a handful of these origins.

“Global buyers increasingly want to know more than how coffee tastes,” said Roby Wibisono, representative of KAPPI.“They want to understand where it comes from, who grows it, how it is processed, and what makes each origin unique. Our role is to help tell those stories.”

At World of Coffee Bangkok 2026, KAPPI showcased more than ten Indonesian coffee origins while participating in discussions on the future of specialty coffee, market opportunities, and industry collaboration. The organisation also highlighted the importance of strengthening coffee ecosystems through education, quality improvement, and long-term capacity building among producers.

At SIAL Shanghai 2026, KAPPI collaborated with Bank Indonesia and other Indonesian stakeholders to introduce Indonesian single-origin coffees to international buyers, distributors, and food and beverage professionals. One of the initiatives presented was an educational coffee gift set featuring information about Indonesia's coffee-producing regions, helping buyers navigate the country's remarkable diversity of origins.

The approach reflects a broader trend in the global specialty coffee industry. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay premiums for products that offer transparency, sustainability, and a compelling origin story. As a result, coffee-producing countries are finding new opportunities to create value beyond commodity exports.

For Indonesia, this means positioning coffee not only as an agricultural product but also as a cultural and economic asset.

KAPPI believes that education, storytelling, and international collaboration are becoming as important as quality itself in building long-term competitiveness for coffee-producing communities.

While Indonesia and Africa have different coffee histories, they share many common challenges and opportunities, including smallholder farmer empowerment, climate resilience, market access, and value creation at origin. These shared priorities create opportunities for greater dialogue and collaboration between coffee-producing regions across the Global South.

“Indonesian coffee has stories that are as rich as its flavours,” Wibisono added.“Our mission is to make sure those stories reach the world.”

About KAPPI

KAPPI (Indonesian Coffee Education and Development Foundation) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to strengthening Indonesia's coffee ecosystem through education, capacity building, farmer empowerment, cultural promotion, and international collaboration. Guided by the spirit of Better Coffee People, KAPPI works to improve the competitiveness, sustainability, and global visibility of Indonesian coffee while supporting the communities behind it.