Manipur Govt Vows Justice For 6 Slain Nagas, Calls It Heinous Crime

'Heinous Crime, Unprecedented': Manipur Govt

Following the identification of six Naga community members who were abducted and later found dead, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Friday termed the incident a "heinous crime" and "unprecedented". Speaking to reporters, Singh said the government was committed to bringing those responsible to justice. "It is unprecedented. It is a heinous crime. It is against humanity. Kidnapping innocent people and butchering them is highly condemnable. We are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are arrested very soon," he said.

Security Bolstered with Central Forces

Meanwhile, former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the new Director General had taken charge and had been entrusted with maintaining law and order in the state. He added that the Centre had deployed COBRA and CRPF personnel in the region and assured support to improve the security situation. "The new DG has come and some department like law and order has been shifted to some capable DG and some changes in the portfolios like departments in the second force has taken place. Moreover, above this, the central government has sent the CRPF, Cobra teams. It was assured earlier by the government of India, so that effectiveness in dealing with the militants will not be compromised. I think the situation will be improved," N Biren Singh told reporters.

Mortal Remains of 6 Abducted Nagas Recovered

Six Naga civilians were abducted by Kuki armed militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, whose mortal remains were recovered by the Manipur police earlier this week.

The bodies of six Naga men were brought to the Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal on Thursday early morning amid tight security arrangements.

Naga Community 'Totally Shocked'

Speaking to reporters here, Liangmai Naga Council president Timothy Wizunamei said the community was "totally shocked" after receiving the bodies. "Yes, we have just received six bodies of those who were abducted on May 13. To our utter shock, we received them as dead bodies today, and we are shattered," he said.

Wizunamei said the bodies had arrived at the JNIMS mortuary, but family members and community leaders had not yet identified them. "We have not identified who is who yet. We are waiting to identify the faces and ascertain whether they are indeed our six missing people," he said.

Protests Break Out in Imphal

Meanwhile, protests broke out outside the JNIMS hospital against the killing of the six Naga men, following which police used tear gas to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

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