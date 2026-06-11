MENAFN - Market Press Release) Qencode Launches Translations to Reach Global Audiences June 10, 2026 4:07 pm - Customers can now translate subtitles and transcripts into a wide range of languages as part of the same Speech-to-Text job, removing the need for a separate translation step.

LOS ANGELES - June 4, 2026 - Qencode today announced Translations, a new capability built into its Speech-to-Text (STT) output. In one encoding job, customers can transcribe spoken audio and receive subtitles and transcripts in more than 80 target languages, delivered to the destination of their choice.

Why It Matters

Every video has an audience beyond its original language, which limits who can watch, understand, and engage with it. For media platforms, reaching that audience has meant managing those steps separately, slowing down releases and leaving potential viewers behind. With Qencode Translations, teams can transcribe spoken audio, translate it into selected target languages, and receive a complete set of subtitle and transcript files. New releases can be prepared for global audiences from the start, and existing libraries become easier to subtitle, search, and distribute across languages.

How it works

Qencode's STT output turns spoken audio into subtitles and transcripts in the source language. With Translations, customers extend that output to additional languages in the same job. They specify the target languages when submitting an STT request, and Qencode returns a complete set of localized files for each one.

. Up to 15 languages per request.

. Each language is delivered in four formats: SRT, VTT, JSON, and TXT.

. Coverage spans more than 80 target languages.

The feature is available to all Qencode customers immediately. Find the full integration guide, including supported source and target languages in the Translations Tutorial.

About Qencode:

Qencode helps companies create amazing video experiences through a cloud video processing platform that provides transcoding, video intelligence, storage, and delivery infrastructure through a single API. Media teams and developers use Qencode to process video at scale using Artificial Intelligence and state-of-the-art encoding infrastructure. For more information about Qencode Translations, supported languages, and integration options, visit qencode.

Media Contact:

Qencode Stephanie Bailey...

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