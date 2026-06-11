MENAFN - Market Press Release) Official Sensata Partner Inventechs Expands Distribution of Klixon Precision Thermal Solutions Across June 11, 2026 3:21 am - Authorized distributor Inventechs Technology announces expanded GCC & MENA distribution of the high-performance Sensata Klixon thermal switch and circuit protection portfolio, optimizing mission-critical aerospace, defense, and EV infrastructure.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Inventechs Technology, the official business partner and authorized distributor for Sensata Technologies, today announced the expanded regional availability of its premium Sensata Klixon portfolio. This strategic expansion is designed to provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering tiers across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with direct local access to mission-critical thermal control and electrical protection systems.

As industrial systems face tougher environmental challenges, the demand for precision safety components has skyrocketed. Inventechs Technology addresses this need by delivering Klixon's globally recognized lineup of high-performance circuit breakers, precision thermostats, thermal cutoffs, and pressure switches to demanding local infrastructure projects.

“Securing system safety and operational continuity is paramount in high-stakes fields like aerospace, tactical defense, and heavy manufacturing,” said the Engineering Support Team at Inventechs Technology.“As the authorized distributor for Sensata Technologies in the GCC and MENA regions, we don't just supply the Klixon thermal switch or circuit breaker line-we offer direct, factory-backed technical expertise. This helps regional OEMs confidently integrate cutting-edge components that meet strict global military and industrial standards.”

Authorized Technological Solutions for High-Demand Sectors

Through this expanded distribution network, engineering teams can procure fully certified, high-reliability components engineered for extreme environments:

Aerospace & Defense Controls: Temperature-compensated and non-temperature-compensated aircraft circuit breakers (including the 2TC, 5TC, and 7271 series) built for 115VAC 400Hz and 28VDC power systems.

Precision Thermal Management: High-performance snap-action thermostats and precision switch designs operating seamlessly across extreme temperature envelopes from -54°C to +284°C.

Harsh Environment Circuit Breakers: Ignition-protected, waterproof thermal breakers (such as the PDLA and PSA series) fully compliant with strict MIL-STD-202 specifications for military and heavy industry use.

Tactical Simulation Assets: Specialized units like the 3SB Simulator Series, which replicate the precise physical tactile feedback and rapid trip timing required for authentic military and civil flight simulators.

As a specialized engineering firm, Inventechs Technology combines component distribution with full-scale engineering services. Their technical specialists actively assist regional clients with part-number mapping, component validation, datasheet reviews, and custom system integrations to maximize project efficiency and value.

For technical datasheets, inventory availability, or to request an official B2B quote, visit the dedicated Klixon portal:

About Inventechs Technology:

Inventechs Technology is a specialized engineering company that is a premier provider of engineering services and distributor of high-tech electronic and electrical components. With a strategic focus on Aerospace & Defense, EV / Automotive, Renewable Energy, and General Industrial sectors, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in the region. As the official business partner and authorized distributor for Sensata Technologies and Rogers Corporation across GCC countries and the MENA region, Inventechs delivers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet diverse industry requirements.

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