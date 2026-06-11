Charleston's International African American Museum To Furlough Staff

MENAFN - USA Art News) Charleston Museum Faces Budget Pressure as IAAM Plans Staff Furloughs

The International African American Museum in Charleston will furlough its entire staff, including senior leadership, beginning July 1, as the institution works to cut expenses and avoid layoffs. The furloughs will be staggered in 20-day phases through December, and the museum said it will remain open during the process.

The decision lands at a symbolic moment. IAAM is preparing to mark its third anniversary on June 27, and the museum occupies one of the most historically charged sites in the United States: Gadsden's Wharf. Between 1783 and 1807, the wharf served as the principal point of entry for enslaved Africans into North America, and more than 40 percent of captive Africans brought to what is now the United States entered through the port. UNESCO recognized Gadsden's Wharf in 2024 as one of 22 sites of exceptional significance to the history and teaching of the transatlantic slave trade.

Financially, the museum has been under strain despite a rise in revenue. IAAM, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, reported more than $11.1 million in revenue in 2024, up from $7.4 million in 2023, the year it opened. Contributions and grants totaled more than $8 million, including $2.2 million in federal funding, down from $4.3 million the previous year. Expenses reached $12 million, leaving the museum with an operating deficit of $883,273.

Museum officials said the institution is navigating a shifting political and philanthropic environment that has made operations“uniquely more challenging.” That pressure reflects a broader contraction in federal arts support under the Trump administration, which has cut grants across museums, humanities projects, and public arts programs tied to diversity and equity.

The strain is not isolated. A 2025 survey by the American Alliance of Museums found that one-third of 511 museum directors had lost federal grants or seen contracts canceled because of executive orders, while more than half said attendance had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. For institutions like IAAM, the challenge is not only balancing the books, but sustaining public access to histories that remain central to the national record.