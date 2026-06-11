Investornewsbreaks Surenano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Accelerates Development Strategy For Lead Candidate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) and may include paid advertising.

SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF), a Canadian life sciences company, was featured in a recent article that discussed the company's efforts beginning a key phase of preclinical development for its lead drug candidate GEP-44, a multi-receptor peptide targeting obesity and type 2 diabetes. The publication reads,“The company is initiating a Good Laboratory Practice ('GLP') toxicology and pharmacology program aligned with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') requirements, intended to support an Investigational New Drug ('IND') application and represents a necessary step before first-in-human clinical trials. Against a backdrop of a rapidly expanding GLP market, SureNano is positioning itself as an agile entrant in the next-generation GLP-1 landscape having developed a patented high-performing second-generation incretin-based therapy after securing licensing rights to the GEP-44 compound developed by Syracuse University.”

Dr. Nihar Pandey, Chief Scientific Officer at SureNano, said the program marks a transition toward clinical-stage evaluation.“Initiating these U.S. Food and Drug Administration IND-enabling studies is a major milestone for SureNano Science and GlucaPharm, moving us firmly towards the final, rigorous evaluation in various clinical phases before entering the clinic,” said Dr. Pandey.“Partnering with a globally renowned CRO like LabCorp will ensure our studies meet the highest regulatory standards. This package is vital to de-risk our lead candidate and is designed to support our strategy of launching a Phase I clinical trial in Australia.”

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About SureNano Science Ltd.:

SureNano Science is a Canadian life sciences company focused on acquiring, developing, and advancing innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology assets with the potential to address large and growing global health markets. SureNano Science Ltd. has acquired GlucaPharm Inc., a next-generation GLP-1 pharmaceutical company developing GEP44, a patented peptide targeting obesity and metabolic disorders with improved tolerability and potential non-injectable delivery. The initial business of SureNano Science is the sale and distribution of the SureNano(TM) surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNano(TM) surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA. SureNano Science is now developing into a pharmaceutical focused company through the advancement of a patented therapeutic candidate designed to address obesity and metabolic disease.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SURNFare available in the company's newsroom at

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