Missionirnewsbreaks Optimizerx Corp. (NASDAQ: OPRX) Secures $35 Million Senior Credit Facility

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX), a provider of healthcare technology solutions for life sciences companies, announced that it has entered into a $35 million senior secured credit facility with Fifth Third Bank. The facility consists of a $25 million term loan and a $10 million revolving credit facility that was undrawn at closing. Roth Capital Partners served as financial advisor on the transaction.

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About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

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