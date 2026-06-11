Techmediabreaks Mindwave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Taps Growing Demand For Yield-Generating Solutions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS) is positioning at the forefront of a structural shift in corporate finance: the transition from static treasury holdings to intelligent, yield-generating digital asset infrastructure.“The company's latest milestone, up to $100 million PIPE financing alongside the activation of 1,000 BTC, highlights increasing investor conviction in Bitcoin not just as a store of value, but as a productive treasury instrument when paired with institutional-grade infrastructure,” reads a recent article.“Unlike what is obtainable with traditional corporate treasuries that depend on cash equivalents or short-duration government securities yielding modest returns, MindWave's model introduces programmable yield strategies anchored in digital markets.”

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About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations is a leading provider of institutional Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) solutions, specializing in compliance Bitcoin treasury infrastructure, AI-driven yield capabilities, ClimateTech impact systems, and AdTech engagement platforms. The company's multi-vertical ecosystem is powered by its native token, $NILA, which enables governance, utility, and value flow across its blockchain-integrated operations. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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