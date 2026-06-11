United States And Starlink Announce Cooperation On Critical Disaster Response

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

This week, the U.S. Department of State and Starlink signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance international disaster preparedness and U.S. humanitarian response efforts worldwide.

The two-year MOU leverages Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite technology, an American innovation, to restore critical communications when crises and natural disasters damage infrastructure. The Department's Bureau of Disaster and Humanitarian Response will coordinate with Starlink to provide rapid connectivity to emergency responders, humanitarian organizations following disasters, and people in need. Communication can mean the difference between life and death. This cooperation harnesses reliable connectivity to support disaster response teams and help save lives around the world.

The signing of this MOU aligns with Starlink's own Crisis Response global disaster response initiative and is just one way that the United States is enhancing humanitarian assistance. In recent months, Starlink has delivered connectivity to communities impacted by the Ebola outbreak, Hurricane Melissa, Typhoon Kalmaegi, Cyclone Senyar, Cyclone Ditwah, Cyclone Maila, and Super Typhoon Sinlaku. U.S. coordination with Starlink to use its reliable connectivity following disasters can save lives around the world and further enhance U.S. humanitarian responses.