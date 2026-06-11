Department Of State Announces Sports Diplomacy Partnership With UFC

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The U.S. Department of State announced today a new public-private partnership with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) to advance sports diplomacy initiatives and develop educational programming related to mixed martial arts. The memorandum of understanding was executed between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Dana White, President and CEO of UFC, at the State Department in Washington, D.C.

Recognizing sports as a powerful tool of diplomacy, the partnership leverages UFC's global platform to engage key audiences, enhance cultural exchange programs through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and promote values such as discipline, perseverance, sportsmanship, and excellence. UFC athletes and coaches will serve as sports ambassadors through the Department of State's Sports Envoy program, which will include leading training clinics for young international athletes. Through this partnership, UFC will join other major American sports organizations and the American private sector in coordinating with the Department on major sporting and public diplomacy efforts during the Decade of Sport in America.

UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026, as part of celebrations of 250 years of American independence, marking the first-ever mixed martial arts event held at the White House.

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