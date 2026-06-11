Gen Z Is Redefining The Medical Aesthetics Patient Journey, New Guidepoint Qsight Study Finds

Leaping Straight to Neurotoxin Treatments like Botox and Dysport, NextGen Medical Aesthetics Patients Frequently Skip Lower Commitment Services

“Gen Z patients usually arrive at the aesthetic practice with their minds already made up,” notes Erik Haines, Managing Director of Guidepoint Qsight.“While older patients moved to injectables through lower-commitment services, this generation is skipping that progression and going straight to the needle, with South Carolina ranking top state for Gen Z neurotoxin demand.”

Guidepoint Qsight's patient transaction data provides a unique look into how Gen Z is interacting with medical aesthetics and medical-grade beauty. “We've known for some time that Gen Z patients are already coming in for treatments. The kind of specifics that are less easy for practitioners and brands to come by is granular data on what happens once they're there: how they enter, what they return for, how much they spend, and where the real revenue opportunity is within the cohort,” Haines continued.

The new report draws on Qsight's proprietary patient spending data to give aesthetic practitioners a clearer picture of Gen Z behaviors, from first treatment through ongoing service patterns and annual spend. It provides an overview of 2025 patient behavior and delves into how this consumer cohort is changing the way patients are interacting with the world of medical aesthetics and medical-grade beauty, including:

Neurotoxins as the dominant entry point for Gen Z, for the first time Top 5 treatments Gen Z receives in medical aesthetics practices Treatments for which Gen Z makes return visits, by frequency and total dollars spent A smaller segment of high-frequency, high-spend Gen Z clients pulls all averages upward Compounded GLP-1s as a rising segment among Gen Z Geographic concentration of Gen Z neurotoxin demand

The Qsight Gen Z report also analyzes industry trends on which treatments Gen Z patients are purchasing and in what combinations over time, helping practices and manufacturers stay ahead of changing preferences.

About Guidepoint Qsight

Guidepoint Qsight is a leading provider of data intelligence, insights, and analytics for the Medical Aesthetics, Medical-Grade Beauty, and MedTech industries. Delivering real-time, granular visibility into market dynamics, patient behavior, treatment adoption, and competitive performance, Qsight leverages primary data alongside billions of verified transactions from practices and healthcare facilities to power a wide range of strategic initiatives. Qsight's robust analytics enable manufacturers, investors, and healthcare decision-makers to anticipate trends, refine go-to-market strategies, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Learn more at guidepoint.

Meir Kahtan

Meir Kahtan Public Relations

[email protected]

