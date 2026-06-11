The Free Credit Freeze That Stops Identity Thieves Cold

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Over one million cases of identity theft are reported every year, costing Americans tens of billions of dollars. In fact, one in five adults will experience identity theft of some sort in their lifetime. There is software and all kinds of programs to help you avoid this devastating problem, but the most effective defense is actually free (and pretty easy). It's called a credit freeze. Here's what you need to know about credit freezes and how they can protect you from identity theft.

What a Credit Freeze Actually Does

A credit freeze, sometimes called a security freeze, restricts access to your credit report. Because lenders typically review your credit report before approving a new loan or credit card, a freeze makes it significantly harder for criminals to open fraudulent accounts using your identity.

The Federal Trade Commission explains that credit freezes are specifically designed to help prevent identity thieves from opening new accounts in your name. Unlike credit monitoring services that simply alert you after suspicious activity occurs, a credit freeze works proactively by blocking access before fraud can happen.

Years ago, consumers often had to pay fees to freeze and unfreeze their credit reports. That changed in 2018 when federal law required the three major credit bureaus to offer free freezes and thaw requests to all consumers. The FTC announced that consumers could place, remove, and temporarily lift freezes at no cost under the new law. This change removed one of the biggest barriers that prevented people from taking advantage of this powerful security tool.

A Credit Freeze Does Not Hurt Your Credit Score

One common misconception is that freezing your credit somehow damages your credit score. Fortunately, that is completely false. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, consumers can freeze and unfreeze their credit reports without affecting their credit scores or existing credit accounts. Your credit cards, mortgages, car loans, and other existing accounts continue operating normally even while a credit freeze is in place.

How to Freeze Your Credit at All Three Bureaus

Many people are surprised to learn that freezing your credit with one bureau does not automatically freeze it with the others. You must place a separate freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion for maximum protection. Both TransUnion and the CFPB note that freezes must be managed individually with each nationwide credit reporting agency. That said, the process can typically be completed online in just a few minutes per bureau.

It's actually recommended that you freeze your credit even if you have not experienced identity theft. Data breaches have exposed billions of records over the past decade, meaning many Americans already have personal information circulating online.

A freeze is especially valuable for people concerned about identity theft or unauthorized account openings. It can also provide peace of mind after losing a wallet, receiving notice of a data breach, or discovering suspicious activity on a financial account.

Five Minutes Could Save Years of Stress

Identity theft victims often spend months or even years repairing damaged credit reports and disputing fraudulent accounts. A credit freeze cannot prevent every type of fraud, but it remains one of the most effective tools for stopping criminals from opening new accounts in your name. In a world where personal information is constantly exposed through data breaches and scams, spending a few minutes placing a freeze may be one of the smartest financial decisions you make this year.

Have you ever placed a credit freeze on your accounts, or are you considering one after learning how it works? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.