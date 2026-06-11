Nova Minerals Announces NYSE American Listing Approval
Nova Minerals CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, commented:
“Listing our common stock and our warrants on the NYSE American represents an important milestone in the Company's development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals project towards U.S. domestic production of Gold and Antimony”.
Head of Listings, NYSE American, Mr Paul Dorfman, commented:
"We are proud to welcome Nova Minerals to NYSE American. We look forward to supporting Nova as it enters this next chapter of growth and advances the domestic production of gold and antimony.”
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Corp's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Corp undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: 1-407-644-4256
Email: ...
Nova Minerals:
Craig Bentley
Director
E: ...
M: +61 414 714 196
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