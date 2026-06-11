UP CM To Flag Off E-Bus Service Today Enhancing Connectivity In Noida, Greater Noida

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, June 12 (IANS) In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the E-bus service on Friday that will scale up connectivity across Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority areas.

The bus service will be flagged off from Shilp Haat in Sector-33A. The new service is aimed at modernising the bus fleet and making the public transport system in the National Capital Region (NCR) eco-friendly and efficient.

About 300 people are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony. Ten electric buses will be shown green flags at the Shilp Haat complex, while other buses are expected to begin operations on their designated routes from the bus depot in Sector-90.

In the first phase, Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna authorities will operate 10 buses each, within their respective jurisdictions.

According to Noida Authority ACEC Vandana Tripathi, three authorities have prepared detailed route plans for bus operations in their respective areas. The fares have been set at a minimum of Rs 20 and a maximum of Rs 50, offering passengers an affordable and convenient travel option.

The primary objective of the e-bus service is to provide better connectivity between the upcoming Noida International Airport (at Jewar) and Noida, Greater Noida, and surrounding areas.

Several routes will lead to the airport, while other buses will connect key locations such as Botanical Garden, Sector-62, Greater Noida West, Surajpur, and Pari Chowk. Additionally, connectivity will be provided to Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, and ISBT.

Several long-distance routes have also been designated to connect rural and urban areas within the Yamuna Authority region.

According to the Noida authority, the current plan involves operating 100 e-buses, with 50 allocated for Noida and 25 each for the Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority areas.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved another 100 e-buses. By the year-end, approximately 200 electric buses are expected to be plying on the roads, strengthening the public transport system.