UFC Joins US Diplomacy Push Under Rubio

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 12 (IANS) The United States signed an agreement with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), bringing the world's largest mixed martial arts organisation into Washington's expanding sports diplomacy efforts as the Trump administration seeks to strengthen America's global outreach through popular culture.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the memorandum of understanding with UFC executives at the State Department, describing the organisation as an example of American entrepreneurship and a platform capable of connecting people across borders.

"It truly is the United Nations of fighting," Rubio said, citing the diverse nationalities represented among UFC fighters and champions.

The agreement adds UFC to a growing portfolio of sports partnerships being pursued by the State Department. Officials said the initiative is intended to use the global appeal of sports to foster international engagement and people-to-people connections.

Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Darren Beattie Rogers said sports often create common ground even when governments disagree on other issues.

"Sports are something we all agree on," Rogers said.

He described UFC as "tailor-made for diplomacy" because it brings together athletes trained in different martial traditions from around the world.

Lawrence Epstein, UFC's chief operating officer, said the organisation currently stages 43 events annually, including about 17 or 18 outside the United States.

"We have fighters from in excess of 75 countries," Epstein said. "We truly are a global sport and a global brand."

Rubio said the rise of UFC reflected what he called the American tradition of pursuing ideas once considered impossible.

"You have one of the most recognizable American sports brands on the planet," he said, praising the organisation's transformation into a global enterprise.

The Secretary of State also highlighted the sport's international following, saying world leaders regularly express interest in attending UFC events.

"The number of foreign leaders that want to come to this is unbelievable," Rubio said.

UFC President and Chief Executive Officer Dana White said the sport's popularity transcends language and nationality.

"It doesn't matter what color you are, what country you come from, what language you speak – we're all human beings and fighting's in our DNA," White said.

White said UFC's experience in dozens of countries had demonstrated the ability of sport to unite audiences around athletes who represent their nations on a global stage.

"If somebody looks like you, talks like you, and comes from where you come from, and they're looked at as the best in the world when it comes to fighting, the entire country rallies around them," he said.

Rubio linked the agreement to preparations for events marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, including a planned UFC event at the White House.

"A billion people all over the world will be watching America celebrate its 250th birthday with the White House in the background," Rubio said.

He described the event as "a gift to the American people" and an example of American soft power reaching global audiences.

Sports diplomacy has become an increasingly prominent component of US foreign engagement efforts. American officials have also intensified preparations for major international sporting events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.