Intercontinental Grenada-La Sagesse Set To Debut In November 2026

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ¬ 120-Room Resort will offer distinctive dining concepts, Spa and Wellness Experiences, Expansive Indoor & Outdoor Event Venues and more ¬

LA SAGESSE, Grenada – InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts ' luxury and lifestyle portfolio has announced the upcoming opening of InterContinental Grenada-La Sagesse. Set along the sheltered waters of La Sagesse Bay on the island's southeastern coast, the resort will introduce a new expression of modern luxury to Grenada, blending cosmopolitan sophistication with immersive Caribbean experiences in one of the destination's most naturally stunning settings.

Scheduled to open in November 2026, InterContinental Grenada-La Sagesse will feature 120 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites with bay or resort views, complemented by distinctive culinary concepts, a serene spa and wellness programming, family-friendly amenities, and more than 20,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event venues.

Reflecting InterContinental Hotels & Resorts' global perspective on luxury travel, the property will embrace openness, comfort and a strong sense of place, allowing Grenada's landscape, culture and rhythm to shape the guest experience. Architecture and interiors draw inspiration from the surrounding coastline, while public spaces will foster meaningful connection, relaxation and discovery.

“Grenada is one of the Caribbean's most captivating and naturally beautiful destinations, and InterContinental Grenada-La Sagesse has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the island's rich culture, natural beauty, and spirit of discovery,” said George Vlachopoulos, area general manager.“Set along La Sagesse Bay, the resort will offer a sophisticated, yet relaxed sense of luxury rooted in thoughtful service and meaningful connection and a defining new way to experience Grenada.”

Accommodations at InterContinental Grenada-La Sagesse will range from elegant guestrooms to expansive suites, balancing contemporary luxury with relaxed island living. Elevated amenities will include contemporary comforts, spacious bathrooms, and thoughtfully curated design details that draw inspiration from Grenada's lush natural beauty and vibrant culture.

The resort's culinary programming will showcase a collection of five distinctive dining experiences inspired by Caribbean flavors and global influences. Guests will enjoy Mosaic, an island-inspired all-day dining restaurant highlighting fresh, locally sourced ingredients and vibrant Caribbean cuisine; Coralie, a signature open-air restaurant offering an elevated Mediterranean dining experience; and Solara, a rooftop bar overlooking expansive ocean views serving expertly crafted cocktails thoughtfully designed to complement a refined menu of small plates. Additionally, Cove, a pool and spa bar, will feature refreshing beverages and light fares, while Café Amber will have coffee, pastries, and other grab-and-go, house-made selections.

Designed to become one of the Caribbean's premier destinations for meetings, weddings, and social celebrations, InterContinental Grenada-La Sagesse will offer versatile indoor and outdoor event space, including the only ballroom of its kind in Grenada, set against the island's striking natural beauty. Signature venues, including Royal Palm and Bougainvillea, will accommodate everything from executive retreats and incentive programs to destination weddings and grand-scale celebrations. The resort will also offer customised buyout opportunities, allowing for fully tailored group experiences, alongside capabilities to accommodate an array of dietary needs, including dedicated Kosher facilities, to support a wide range of events and guest needs.

Wellness will play a central role in the guest experience, with an on-site spa, wellness programming, fitness facilities, including Pilates reformers, and curated relaxation experiences.

Guests will have access to water sports, beach activities, culinary and cultural immersions, island-focused adventures, and a dedicated Kids Club designed for younger travellers.

Located in the La Sagesse area of the island, InterContinental Grenada-La Sagesse is designed for globally minded travellers seeking authentic Caribbean experiences paired with refined luxury standards, while also serving as a vibrant destination for local residents.

Positioned adjacent to Six Senses La Sagesse, the neighbouring resorts create a complementary dual-brand hospitality destination, providing guests with access to an expansive collection of dining venues, immersive activities, and other amenities, creating a uniquely layered stay that includes both lively social experiences and well-driven escapes that are unlike anything else currently offered in Grenada.

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