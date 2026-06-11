Woman Injured In Russian Artillery Attack In Kherson Region
"At around 19:40, Russian occupiers shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 60-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She sustained a blast injury," the statement said.
Medical personnel are currently providing the necessary assistance to the injured woman.Read also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave 12 people injured
Earlier reports said that a Russian attack on a railway depot in Konotop resulted in one death and four injuries.
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