Woman Injured In Russian Artillery Attack In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 19:40, Russian occupiers shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 60-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She sustained a blast injury," the statement said.

Medical personnel are currently providing the necessary assistance to the injured woman.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave 12 people injured

Earlier reports said that a Russian attack on a railway depot in Konotop resulted in one death and four injuries.