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Woman Injured In Russian Artillery Attack In Kherson Region

Woman Injured In Russian Artillery Attack In Kherson Region


2026-06-11 07:16:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 19:40, Russian occupiers shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 60-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She sustained a blast injury," the statement said.

Medical personnel are currently providing the necessary assistance to the injured woman.

Read also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave 12 people injured

Earlier reports said that a Russian attack on a railway depot in Konotop resulted in one death and four injuries.

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