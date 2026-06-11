Arya Resources Announces Successful Phase 2 Drilling At Wedge Lake: Gold And Silver Intersected In All Holes, New Triplet Zone Discovered
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)*
|Gold (Au g/t)
|Silver (Ag g/t)
|Scandium (Sc ppm)
|Target / Zone
|AR26-13
|125.00
|133.40
|8.40
|1.79
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|127.00
|130.00
|3.00
|4.43
|
|
|AR26-13
|61.00
|65.00
|4.00
|
|6.56
|19.70
|High Sc-Ag
|AR26-14
|58.00
|67.00
|9.00
|0.38
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|65.00
|66.00
|1.00
|1.03
|
|
|
|AR26-14
|78.10
|82.00
|3.90
|0.94
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|78.10
|80.00
|1.90
|1.22
|
|
|
|AR26-14
|86.00
|95.30
|9.30
|1.55
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|89.00
|91.00
|2.00
|4.10
|
|
|
|AR26-14
|61.00
|86.00
|25.00
|
|9.86
|25.44
|High Sc-Ag
|including
|81.00
|86.00
|5.00
|
|13.32
|40.40
|High Sc-Ag
|AR26-14
|95.30
|105.00
|9.70
|
|13.20
|34.94
|High Sc-Ag
|AR26-14
|158.00
|164.60
|6.60
|
|12.28
|53.12
|High Sc-Ag
|AR26-15
|16.00
|26.70
|10.70
|4.85
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|22.00
|24.00
|2.00
|18.99
|
|
|AR26-11**
|12.00
|12.75
|0.75
|8.71
|
|
|
|AR26-11**
|74.00
|84.00
|10.00
|0.78
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|75.00
|76.00
|1.00
|1.23
|
|
|
|and
|82.00
|83.00
|1.00
|2.20
|
|
|
|AR26-11**
|108.00
|113.00
|5.00
|3.91
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|109.00
|112.00
|3.00
|5.92
|
|
|
|AR26-11**
|140.20
|147.00
|6.80
|1.90
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|140.20
|144.00
|3.80
|3.04
|
|
|
|AR26-11**
|161.00
|171.85
|10.85
|0.77
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|169.00
|171.85
|2.85
|1.84
|
|
|
|AR26-11**
|207.00
|217.00
|10.00
|2.05
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|Including
|207.00
|210.00
|3.00
|4.77
|
|
|
|AR26-12**
|33.00
|37.00
|4.00
|2.56
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|36.00
|37.00
|1.00
|9.55
|
|
|
|AR26-12**
|89.00
|91.00
|2.00
|4.08
|
|
|Twin Gold Zone
|including
|90.00
|91.00
|1.00
|7.86
|
|
|
|AR26-12**
|24.00
|27.80
|3.80
|
|8.00
|19.79
|High Sc-Ag
|AR26-12**
|43.00
|48.15
|5.15
|
|12.39
|31.48
|High Sc-Ag
|AR26-16**
|113.85
|116.00
|2.25
|0.89
|
|
|T-6 Zone
|AR26-16**
|124.85
|127.00
|2.15
|1.11
|
|
|T-6 Zone
|AR26-16**
|177.15
|188.00
|10.85
|6.05
|
|
|Triplet Zone
|Including
|178.30
|181.00
|2.70
|15.47
|
|
|
|AR26-16**
|204.75
|211.00
|6.25
|1.08
|
|
|Triplet Zone
|including
|204.75
|206.00
|1.25
|2.50
|
|
|
*Intervals reported are core lengths; true widths are yet to be determined
Geological Breakdown & the Triplet Zone Discovery
The 2026 winter drill program at the Twin Zone comprised 805 metres across five drill holes (including two holes from the same setup), which consisted of several step-out holes designed to expand the footprint of mineralization and several holes drilled in close proximity to historic drilling to confirm the tenor and styles of mineralization. The Twin Zone drilling successfully covered roughly 381 metres of strike length across the zone, and the combined 2025/2026 drilling has now tracked the prominent iron formation across 138 vertical metres. One additional drill hole (267 m) was completed as a follow-up hole at the T-6 Zone, which resulted in the discovery of the Triplet Zone.
The brand-new Triplet Zone discovery was born from a strategic 25-metre step-out drill hole designed to test the down-dip extension of known quartz veining in hole AR25-10 at the T-6 Zone. Instead of just localized veins, the hole punched through multiple quartz-vein intervals, followed by an unexpected, broad zone of sulphide-bearing iron formation. This zone features disseminated-to-semi-massive sulphides, intense silicification, and strong sericite/chlorite alteration. These geological hallmarks closely resemble those of the Twin Zone, situated 1,000 metres to the east.
Current interpretations suggest that the quartz-vein-hosted mineralization at the T-6 Zone may lie stratigraphically above the western limb of a folded iron formation. This strongly implies that the two distinct styles of mineralization are genetically related, unlocking massive exploration potential to rapidly expand the gold footprint along the limb of the iron formation via systematic step-out drilling.
Figure 1: Twin and T-6 Zones Drilling Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 2: Wedge Lake Project - 2026 Winter Drill Program
|Hole #
|UTM83Z13-E
|UTM83Z13-N
|Purpose
|Depth (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|AR26-011
|572,273.72
|6,234,682.96
|Step out from AR25-09
|257
|170
|-52
|AR26-012
|572,369.13
|6,234,669.27
|Twin of 82-09
|110
|170
|-47
|AR26-013
|572,314.42
|6,234,691.89
|Twin of 84-08
|167
|170
|-60
|AR26-014
|572,314.41
|6,234,691.90
|New Step out
|188
|170
|-46.8
|AR26-015
|572,181.38
|6,234,473.61
|Twin of 83-10
|83
|350
|-46
|AR26-016
|571,563.93
|6,234,464.51
|Step out from AR25-10
|236
|223
|-52
|Total Metres
|
|
|
|1,041 m
|
|
Next Steps: Phase 3 Program
Numerous additional surface gold showings and historic drill hole intercepts have been compiled from previous work on the property by other operators. The Company is currently planning a summer program of surface mapping, prospecting, and sampling (including channel sampling of historic trenches) to confirm the character and tenor of historic mineralization and identify additional target areas for follow-up. This work will better define additional drill targets on the property in advance of the next phase of drilling.
The Company is fully funded for its upcoming Phase 3 exploration and drill program. Phase 3 will focus on testing extensions of the newly discovered Triplet Zone, expanding the known boundaries of the Twin Zone, and testing additional target areas.
Maps, cross-sections, and core photos highlighting these latest results are available on the Company's website at .
Independent Qualified Person
Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Wedge Lake Project, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)
Arya Resources Ltd. maintains tight core-sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from the winter 2026 program were logged, photographed and sampled in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0 m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw, with half of each remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered by Company truck directly to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (Saskatchewan Research Council), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK, for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using sample method AU9 for quartz vein material at T-6 (with assumed visible gold). The sample is completely crushed, ground, blended, and split in half. One-half is archived, and the other is sieved at +/- 106 μm. All the +106 μm material is fire assayed. Two 30 g replicates are fire assayed from the -106 μm fraction. All weights, assays, and calculations are reported. The remaining samples were analyzed using the Sample method AU3-Gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish.
Company protocols include the insertion of quality control samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30
Arya is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)
Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.
As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at .
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO
For more information, please contact:
Arya Resources Ltd.
Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO
E: ...
T: (604) 868-7737
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
E: ...
T: (416) 868-1079 x 251
Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES
Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.
LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.
YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Arya Resources Ltd.
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