MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bullion Announces Name Change to Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp

June 11, 2026 4:30 PM EDT | Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) (" Bullion " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it will complete a name change from "Bullion Gold Resources Corp." to "Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp." (the "Name Change"), reflecting the Company's focus on discovery-driven mineral exploration and the advancement of its portfolio of underexplored projects in Québec.

The common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of market on June 16, 2026 under the same stock symbol "BGD".

The Company's new CUSIP number will be 119933109 and the new ISIN number will be CA1199331093. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the Name Change. The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change.

About Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

A new corporate website is currently under construction and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Britt

President and CEO

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation 's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.







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Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corp.