LPG Bookings Touch 1.40 Cr In 3 Days

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: A sharp rise in demand for fuel and cooking gas in parts of the country has prompted the Union Petroleum Ministry to issue a public assurance that supplies of crude oil, petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas remain stable and adequate.



The clarification comes amid increased consumer demand reported at some retail fuel outlets and LPG distribution points, triggering concerns over the availability of essential petroleum products.

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According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Oil Marketing Companies are actively managing supplies across the country to prevent any disruption and ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel and cooking gas.

Official figures released by the ministry indicate that domestic LPG bookings touched 1.40 crore over the last three days, reflecting a significant surge in demand.

However, authorities maintained that supply networks remain fully functional, noting that 1.49 crore LPG cylinders were delivered during the same period, exceeding the number of bookings received.

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The ministry also reported the sale of around 22,340 tonnes of commercial LPG over the past three days, while approximately 1.91 lakh units of 5-kilogram LPG cylinders were supplied across various regions.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said refineries across the country continue to operate at optimal capacity and that adequate stocks of petroleum products are available to meet consumer requirements.

The statement appears aimed at easing concerns arising from the recent spike in demand, with officials emphasizing that the country's fuel supply chain remains stable and capable of meeting current consumption levels. [KNT]

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