Homeland Security Task Force San Juan Partners Apprehend A Stowaway, Seize $4.8 Million In Cocaine

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – US Coast Guard Cutters Joseph Tezanos and Isaac Mayo crewmembers and Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region law enforcement partners apprehended a stowaway and seized a weapon and nine bales of cocaine off the northern coast of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, June 10, 2026.

This interdiction is part of Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region efforts to combat human smuggling, drug trafficking, and deter unlawful maritime migration.

The seized cocaine weighed approximately 237.75 kgs and is estimated to have a wholesale value of $4.8 million. The apprehended drug trafficker faces federal prosecution on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

During an at sea boarding of the Crimson Clover Barge during the vessel's transit to San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, US Coast Guard Cutters Joseph Tezanos and Isaac Mayo boarding team members located a stowaway with a firearm and nine bales of suspected contraband that were tested and confirmed to be cocaine. Moments thereafter, the US Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo met with Homeland Security Task Force San Juan law enforcement partners at Coast Guard Base San Juan, who received custody of the smuggler, weapon, and cocaine.

“This case highlights excellent teamwork across four maritime units and efficient interoperability between Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan partners,” said aid Lt. Cmdr. Ross Markham. Cutter Joseph Tezanos Commanding Officer.“A collective pool of experience and available assets led to a safe boarding and a discovery of cocaine aboard the barge, which further deters smuggling organisations from exploiting incoming commercial vessels to conduct human and drug trafficking activities within our area of responsibility. Successful outcomes like this are achieved through adaptive methods, superior teamwork and an unwavering commitment within our Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and our local law enforcement partners to combat illicit trafficking throughout the waters of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.”

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