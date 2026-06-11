Christmas Miracle - Chronicles. New Movie Coming Up This Holiday Season.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Christmas Miracle - Chronicles is a new Christmas movie coming up this holiday season produced by Abba Pictures and supported by the renowned post production house Kappa Studios; that works with faith- based blockbusters such as Reagan, God's Not Dead, House of David, The Chosen and many more.

The award-winning screenplay "Christmas Miracle - Chronicles" is a romantic Christmas movie about love, second chances and miracles. With Vanessa Angel ( Weird Science AMC and Apple TV, Baywatch, Kingpin, etc), Robert Rey ( Dr. 90210 Netflix & Amazon Prime )and voice over actress Cheryl Chase (voice of "Angelica Pickles" Rugrats Paramount & Nickelodeon, "Baby Pubert" The Adam Family, DragonBall, etc ). Written by Donald James Parker and directed by Patricia Miller with music by James Covell music compose for films like LEFT BEHIND. Mr. Covell also recorded with the London Symphony. Currently running is the award winning Netflix series“Beastmaster”.

Please visit our Kappa Studios campaign @:



With the progressive growth of faith based audiences, " Christmas Miracle - Chronicles" has the potential to become a blockbuster franchise. Coming soon this Holiday season.

Abba Pictures, one-stop production house in Los Angeles offering pre- production and principal photography for feature films, TV commercials and content:



Composer James Covell:



Kappa Studios in Burbank:

